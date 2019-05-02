news

Get your hillbilly on at Monster Jam

The world's gnarliest monster trucks are coming to give you a rush of guilty pleasure

02 May 2019 - 11:39 By Thomas Falkiner/Motor News Reporter
Ramping and backflipping Monster Jam trucks will entertain Joburg fans this weekend. Picture: SUPPLIED
If Formula One is the champagne and caviar of motorsports then Monster Jam is the equivalent of beer and extra-spicy chicken wings.

Monster Jam may be many things but refined it isn't. This larger-than-life motorsport is one of those rare guilty pleasures that still allows you to escape the grip of our overly PC world, and watch as 4,500kg four-wheeled behemoths named Grave Digger, Megaladon, Zombie and El Toro Loco snarl their way around a makeshift dirt playground installed atop a football pitch.

They can wheelie. They can doughnut. They can ramp 15m into the air and perform backflips. They are equipped with supercharged big-block V8 motors that pump out around 1,120kW.

So go on: let your inner hillbilly run amok and enjoy this motorised pantomime unlike any other.

After performing in Durban on April 20 and Cape Town on April 27, Monster Jam will be at Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium on Saturday May 4. Tickets are R150-R710.

For more more information, visit www.MonsterJam.com or www.computicket.com

