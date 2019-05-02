Get your hillbilly on at Monster Jam

If Formula One is the champagne and caviar of motorsports then Monster Jam is the equivalent of beer and extra-spicy chicken wings.

Monster Jam may be many things but refined it isn't. This larger-than-life motorsport is one of those rare guilty pleasures that still allows you to escape the grip of our overly PC world, and watch as 4,500kg four-wheeled behemoths named Grave Digger, Megaladon, Zombie and El Toro Loco snarl their way around a makeshift dirt playground installed atop a football pitch.

They can wheelie. They can doughnut. They can ramp 15m into the air and perform backflips. They are equipped with supercharged big-block V8 motors that pump out around 1,120kW.

So go on: let your inner hillbilly run amok and enjoy this motorised pantomime unlike any other.

After performing in Durban on April 20 and Cape Town on April 27, Monster Jam will be at Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium on Saturday May 4. Tickets are R150-R710.

