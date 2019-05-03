New all-female race series ready to hit the track in Germany

Eighteen women racers, including SA's Tasmin Pepper, will line up on the starting grid at Germany's Hockenheim circuit on Saturday for the debut of W Series, the first all-female championship that could ultimately help break Formula One's male monopoly.

Many more men have walked on the moon than women competing in Formula One, with Italian Lella Lombardi the last to start a grand prix in 1976 and only female to score - albeit half a point.

W Series, which can count on the expertise of a strong contingent of ex-McLaren Formula One employees including ex-racer David Coulthard, hopes to provide a platform for women to progress.

"We believe we have the best female drivers in the world driving W Series and we are going to put the world's spotlight on them," said chief executive Catherine Bond-Muir of the six-race series.

"Hopefully, we can make stars of our drivers and they therefore can attract more sponsorship so they can go on into international Formula Three, Formula Two and who knows, into Formula One."

More than 100 women, ranging in age from 17 to 33, applied last year to compete in the series, which provides identical 1.8-litre Formula Three cars and has a $1.5 million (roughly R21,852,150) prize fund.

The series winner will collect $500,000 (roughly R7,288,200), with prize money down to 18th place. Races last half an hour plus one lap.

There is no cost to those selected, who were whittled down to 54, then 28 and finally 18 with two reserves after trials in Austria and Spain. A total of 13 nationalities are represented.

SA is represented by Tasmin Pepper. Hailing from Johannesburg, Pepper, 28, is the reigning SA Volkswagen Polo Cup Masters champion and, having started with karts at the age of five, has a wealth of winning race experience from karting to local single-seater competition and saloon car racing.