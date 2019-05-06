news

EXOTIC CARS

WATCH | A 'disintegrating' Audi R8

V10 sports car is stripped to its nuts and bolts to create a unique art work

06 May 2019 - 16:56 By Motoring Reporter
2019 Audi R8
2019 Audi R8
Image: Audi AG

It’s easy to forget how many intricate parts go into making a car, especially when it’s all hidden under shapely sheet metal or carbon fibre.

But to demonstrate just how complex a vehicle can be, and to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the V10 engine in the R8, Audi commissioned artist Fabian Oefner to build what the brand calls its slowest piece of art.

Oefner created a ‘disintegrating’ R8 which displays all the mechanical bits that go into the rear part of Audi’s mid-engined sportscar.

In this YouTube video, the artist disassembles the car down to its nuts and bolts and photographs every component. From there, he builds artwork digitally that makes it look as if the car is disintegrating or exploding piece by piece. 

It’s a fascinating piece of work that will appeal to aficionados of both art and engineering. Check it out below.

To celebrate the10 year anniversary of the V10 engine in the Audi R8, Audi commissioned artist Fabian Oefner to build its slowest piece of art.

MORE

REVIEW | 2019 Audi RS4 Avant is a family wagon with a rebel soul

Audi’s new 331kW RS4 Avant is the king of practicality-with-pace
Motoring
4 days ago

Eight things you need to know about the new 2019 Audi Q8

Audi has finally launched its new Q8 here in South Africa. Here are a few things you should know about it
Motoring
6 days ago

Audi AI:ME concept gives a glimpse at an autonomous driving future

Visionary mobility concept for the megalopolises of the future premieres at Auto Shanghai
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Volkswagen delays debut of cutting-edge Golf 8 news
  2. Nine ways to save fuel and get the most kilometres from your tank Features
  3. No end in sight to rising petrol price pain news
  4. Your handy guide to the most fuel efficient cars in SA Features
  5. Jeep Trackhawk sets 257km/h ice record news

Latest Videos

'God bless you!': Healthy-looking Desmond Tutu casts his 2019 special vote
'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
X