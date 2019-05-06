WATCH | A 'disintegrating' Audi R8

It’s easy to forget how many intricate parts go into making a car, especially when it’s all hidden under shapely sheet metal or carbon fibre.

But to demonstrate just how complex a vehicle can be, and to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the V10 engine in the R8, Audi commissioned artist Fabian Oefner to build what the brand calls its slowest piece of art.

Oefner created a ‘disintegrating’ R8 which displays all the mechanical bits that go into the rear part of Audi’s mid-engined sportscar.

In this YouTube video, the artist disassembles the car down to its nuts and bolts and photographs every component. From there, he builds artwork digitally that makes it look as if the car is disintegrating or exploding piece by piece.

It’s a fascinating piece of work that will appeal to aficionados of both art and engineering. Check it out below.