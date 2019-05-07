PODCAST | Cargumentative - Monster Jam Magic
07 May 2019 - 12:04
In this special-edition episode the guys (except Nadav, of course, because he’s far too cultured) go behind the scenes at Monster Jam Johannesburg where they get up close and personal with the monster trucks and their colourful drivers.
They also find out what it takes to built a Monster Jam course. Yep, it’s all thriller and no filler.
