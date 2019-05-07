news

PODCAST | Cargumentative - Monster Jam Magic

07 May 2019 - 12:04
Monster Jam is one of the most exciting forms of family entertainment, featuring four-meter tall, five-ton beasts. The international show hit FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, on Saturday, May 4.
Image: Supplied
Monster Truck 'Grave Digger' performs a front flip.
Image: Supplied

In this special-edition episode the guys (except Nadav, of course, because he’s far too cultured) go behind the scenes at Monster Jam Johannesburg where they get up close and personal with the monster trucks and their colourful drivers.

They also find out what it takes to built a Monster Jam course. Yep, it’s all thriller and no filler. ​

SIT DOWN, TUNE IN AND GEAR UP

Check out the short video: 

The international truck competition toured South Africa in May, pulling in capacity crowds in Jo'burg, Durban and Cape Town.

