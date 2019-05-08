Hollywood car legends go on display

A Hollywood museum has opened a new exhibit featuring over 40 vehicles from cult classic films and video games.

“Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy,” which opened this week in the Petersen Automotive Museum, is the largest museum exhibition of sci-fi vehicles in the world. The exhibit was produced in collaboration with Comic-Con Museum, with additional support provided by Audi, Microsoft and Classic Cars.com.

Series represented in the display span from the niches of speculative fiction with emphasis on dystopian future films such as Back to the Future, Blade Runner, Ghost in the Shell, Transformers and I, Robot.

Key vehicles on display include the 2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport from Black Panther, Warthog from Halo, the 2035 Audi RSQ from I Robot, the DMC DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future, the Weyland Industries RT01 Group Transport from Prometheus, the 2008 Audi R8 from Iron Man, Bumblebee from the Transformers series, the GM Ultralight from Demolition Man, and various Batmobiles.