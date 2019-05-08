news

Hollywood car legends go on display

Transformers and Batmobiles line up alongside sci-fi heroes like Back to the Future DeLorean

08 May 2019 - 11:43 By Motoring Reporter
Bumblebee from the Transformers franchise is one of the stars of the Hollywood dream machines exhibit.
Bumblebee from the Transformers franchise is one of the stars of the Hollywood dream machines exhibit.
Image: Supplied

A Hollywood museum has opened a new exhibit featuring over 40 vehicles from cult classic films and video games.

“Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy,” which opened this week in the Petersen Automotive Museum, is the largest museum exhibition of sci-fi vehicles in the world. The exhibit was produced in collaboration with Comic-Con Museum, with additional support provided by Audi, Microsoft and Classic Cars.com.

Series represented in the display span from the niches of speculative fiction with emphasis on dystopian future films such as Back to the Future, Blade Runner, Ghost in the Shell, Transformers and I, Robot.

Key vehicles on display include the 2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport from Black Panther, Warthog from Halo, the 2035 Audi RSQ from I Robot, the DMC DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future, the Weyland Industries RT01 Group Transport from Prometheus, the 2008 Audi R8 from Iron Man, Bumblebee from the Transformers series, the GM Ultralight from Demolition Man, and various Batmobiles.

Most read

  1. We drive Ford's new Ranger Raptor First Drives
  2. The 10 best fast Volkswagen Golf models of all time Features
  3. Nine ways to save fuel and get the most kilometres from your tank Features
  4. FIRST DRIVE | 2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class offers space & luxury aplenty First Drives
  5. WATCH | A 'disintegrating' Audi R8 news

Latest Videos

‘I voted for EFF, it’s not a secret.’ Julius Malema casts his vote in 2019 ...
'It is not war, it is democracy': Jacob Zuma casts his vote in the 2019 ...
X