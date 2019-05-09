news

Tata Motors says it is not selling Jaguar Land Rover to PSA group

Indian company says 'there is no truth to these rumours'

09 May 2019 - 17:55 By Reuters
Tata Motors says that it is not considering putting JLR up for sale.
Image: JLR

India's Tata Motors said on Thursday there was no truth to a report saying a sale of Jaguar Land Rover to French automotive group PSA could be imminent.

The Press Association said leaked information suggested a sale could be imminent, citing a "post-sale integration document", which outlines the benefits of the two companies joining forces.

"As a matter of policy, we do not comment on media speculation. But we can confirm there is no truth to these rumours," a Tata Motors spokesperson said.

