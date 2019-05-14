CAR SECURITY
Several Focus models affected by security issues, admits Ford SA
Following the security scare concerning easy break-ins on its Ecosport and Figo models, Ford SA has found that some Focus derivatives are also susceptible to door tampering thefts.
"We have been testing various models to understand potential security vulnerabilities around the key lock barrel," said a company spokesperson.
"Through this process we have discovered that the Focus ST and Focus RS appear to be unaffected by the particular modus operandi being used. However, certain Focus Ambiente and Trend models [built from September 2015 to date] could be targets of opportunistic thieves."
This stems from the many recent complaints that went viral as owners of the Ford fell victim to criminals, which exposed a weakness in the security systems that made it relatively easy for items to be stolen while parked.
"The criminals appear to gain access to the vehicles by forcing the driver door lock to the open position," said Ford.
Ford says its dealers can help with a security upgrade that costs R155.25 (including VAT). The upgrade, which will take up to 30 minutes, will ensure that when the vehicle is opened with a key or an object the system perceives to be a key (for example a screwdriver), all doors except the driver door will remain locked, including the boot.
Customers who require a door lock replacement as a result of their vehicle already being tampered with will be charged R1,199 (including VAT) for a replacement unit, provided there is no additional damage to the door that requires repair.
"It is imperative that customers book an appointment," said Ford.
Ford said it continues to work with a supplier to be able to offer an alarm system that can be retrofitted as an accessory. The company is also looking to offer a stronger replacement security lock accessory.