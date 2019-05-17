news

Osamu Masuko to step down as Mitsubishi Motors CEO

Japan's sixth-largest car maker confirms that Takao Kato will be his successor

17 May 2019 - 17:21 By Reuters
Osamu Masuko is stepping down as the CEO of Mitsubishi Motors
Image: Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Friday that Osamu Masuko will step down as its chief executive on June 21 and be replaced by Takao Kato, who is president of its operations in Indonesia.

Masuko will retain his role as chairman of the board, Mitsubishi Motors said in a statement, adding that Masuko and Kato will hold a media conference on May 20 to discuss the changes.

Japan's sixth-largest automaker, in which Nissan Motor Co holds a controlling stake, said this month it expects profit to fall to 90-billion yen (roughly R11.82bn) in the year to March as it navigates slowing demand for cars, global trade frictions and the need to develop new technologies.

Mitsubishi's partners, Nissan and France's Renault, are meanwhile grappling with the fallout from the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, the group's former chairman, who is facing charges of financial misconduct in Japan.

Ghosn has denied all charges against him.

