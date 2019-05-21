news

NEWS

Former F1 champion Niki Lauda dead at 70

Austrian racing great won three titles with Ferrari, McLaren and survived near-fatal crash in 1976

21 May 2019 - 06:53 By Reuters
Niki Lauda was hospitalised in January with influenza and had a lung transplant last August.
Niki Lauda was hospitalised in January with influenza and had a lung transplant last August.
Image: Reuters

Three-times Formula One champion Niki Lauda, regarded as one of the finest racers of all time and who later became a successful airline entrepreneur, has died at 70 after battling declining health.

Austrian Lauda, who was hospitalised in January for about 10 days while suffering from influenza and had a lung transplant last August, died on Monday, his family said in a statement.

"His unique achievements as an athlete and entrepreneur are and will remain unforgettable," the statement, published by Austrian media, said.

"His tireless zest for action, his straightforwardness and his courage remain a role model and a benchmark for all of us, he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather away from the public, and he will be missed."

Grand Prix legend Niki Lauda turns 70

After surviving a horrific accident in 1976 – which saw him given his last rites by a priest as he fought for life – then subsequently undergoing ...
Motoring
2 months ago

Lauda won two world championships in 1975 and 1977 with Ferrari and a third in 1984 with McLaren.

He had a near-fatal crash in 1976 when racing at the Nürburgring, but despite suffering serious burns, he was soon back in his Ferrari with a modified helmet and went on to claim his second F1 title.

His rivalry with British driver James Hunt, the 1976 champion for McLaren, was intense and became the subject of the acclaimed 2013 film Rush.

After two less successful years at rival outfit Brabham and then a two-year hiatus, Lauda returned to F1 for another four seasons at McLaren and won the 1984 title by a half-point over teammate Alain Prost.

While taking his first break after Brabham, Lauda set up a charter airline and returned to his aviation business full-time after bowing out of racing.

Through the 1980s and 1990s, he grew Lauda Air into an international carrier, with long-haul flights out of Austria across the globe, before it was merged into Austrian Airlines in 2012.

Ex-Formula One champion Niki Lauda is out of hospital

Formula One triple world champion and airline entrepreneur Niki Lauda has been released from hospital, the Vienna General Hospital said on ...
Motoring
4 months ago

Lauda also returned to F1 in management roles, first with Ferrari in the 1990s and later with Mercedes, where he was appointed non-executive chairman in 2012.

He is credited for helping bring five-times F1 champion Lewis Hamilton to the team from McLaren.

Lauda's death rocked the F1 community days before this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, the jewel in the circuit's racing calendar.

"All at McLaren are deeply saddened to learn that our friend, colleague and 1984 Formula 1 World Champion, Niki Lauda, has passed away," the team said.

"Niki will forever be in our hearts and enshrined in our history."

British former F1 champion Jenson Button, who won a title with Brawn GP in 2009, tweeted: "A legend has left us. Rest in peace Niki."

MORE

Bottas fastest in Spanish F1 test

Mercedes continues setting the pace after scoring its fifth one-two of the season at Sunday's Grand Prix in Barcelona.
Motoring
6 days ago

Alonso uninjured after high-speed crash during Indy 500 practice

Double Formula One world champion shrugs it off and will be back in the driver's seat on Thursday
Motoring
5 days ago

Dominant Mercedes brush aside any thoughts of invincibility

Despite sterling performance the Silver Arrows are taking nothing for granted
Motoring
1 week ago

Five races in and a disappointed Ferrari are still 'not in the fight'

Flummoxed Maranello outfit seems to have no answer to Mercedes dominance
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Formula 1 in talks with Marrakesh and Kyalami for new African race Motorsport
  2. All-new Toyota Quantum hits the road New Models
  3. These are SA’s top 10 bakkies in terms of resale value Features
  4. Why hydrogen cars still matter in 2019 Features
  5. Five modern day classic cars worth buying right now Features

Latest Videos

Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
Jacob and Duduzane Zuma arrive at Pietermaritzburg High Court
X