German artist turns a BMW i8 into a multicoloured mobile sculpture

The artist believes that "industrial design represents a major antagonist and a source of inspiration alike," a BMW statement outlines. He "understands sports cars as designed sculptures, as dynamic results of a synthesis of technology and creativity," a concept that parallels the aims of the i8's design both cosmetically and internally.

To execute these ideas, Scheibitz covered the carbon exterior and its futuristic contours with vibrant colours – which are actually enlarged fragments of one of his 2017 paintings – that look to be made on canvas, creating a juxtaposition of modern and traditional design concepts.

Neither Scheibitz nor Heusinger have mentioned whether the sculpture will be on display in the future as an art piece or whether it will resume its life as a means of transportation.