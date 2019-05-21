news

German artist turns a BMW i8 into a multicoloured mobile sculpture

Thomas Scheibitz transforms his friend's hybrid-electric sports car into something special

21 May 2019 - 17:31 By AFP Relaxnews
The BMW i8 as an automobile sculpture: An artistic experiment by Thomas Scheibitz. Premiere at the artist's Berlin studio.
Image: Supplied

As an art study in form and colour, German painter and sculptor Thomas Scheibitz independently redesigned his close friend's BMW i8 into a vibrantly multicoloured automobile sculpture.

This past weekend, a BMW i8 eccentrically redesigned by internationally known painter and sculptor Thomas Scheibitz made its public debut at the artist's studio in Berlin. The work – referred to as an automobile sculpture and artistic experiment in form and colour – was created completely independently from BMW; the vehicle is actually that of Scheibitz's long-time friend Bernd Heusinger, CEO of Hirschen Group.

The artist believes that "industrial design represents a major antagonist and a source of inspiration alike," a BMW statement outlines. He "understands sports cars as designed sculptures, as dynamic results of a synthesis of technology and creativity," a concept that parallels the aims of the i8's design both cosmetically and internally.

To execute these ideas, Scheibitz covered the carbon exterior and its futuristic contours with vibrant colours – which are actually enlarged fragments of one of his 2017 paintings – that look to be made on canvas, creating a juxtaposition of modern and traditional design concepts.

Neither Scheibitz nor Heusinger have mentioned whether the sculpture will be on display in the future as an art piece or whether it will resume its life as a means of transportation.

