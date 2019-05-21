GM presents cutting-edge digital vehicle platform for future models

To prepare for the technological future of the automotive industry, General Motors has launched its new digital vehicle platform designed for the next generation of EVs, mobile connectivity and safety systems.

As technology is becoming more advanced across the world with the advancement of AI, the implementation of 5G and the improvement of electric vehicle design, automobile manufacturers are required to update their in-vehicle technology more frequently to accommodate the evolution of the industry.

On Monday, GM announced that its answer to the current state of the digital revolution is to debut a brand-new digital vehicle platform that will allow next-generation cars and their respective safety, connectivity and infotainment systems to adopt modern and upcoming technologies.