Japan car lobby dismayed at Donald Trump's comments about imported cars

Japan's car manufacturing lobby on Tuesday said it was profoundly disappointed by US President Donald Trump's comment that imported vehicles were a threat to US national security.

"We are dismayed to hear a message suggesting that our long-time contributions of investment and employment in the United States are not welcomed," said Akio Toyoda, chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

"As chairman, I am deeply saddened by this decision," Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corp, said in a statement.