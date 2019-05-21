news

Japan car lobby dismayed at Donald Trump's comments about imported cars

Akio Toyoda says he is 'deeply saddened' by the US president's stance

21 May 2019 - 11:55 By Reuters
Akio Toyoda, chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers' Association, with the new Toyota Supra.
Image: Toyota

Japan's car manufacturing lobby on Tuesday said it was profoundly disappointed by US President Donald Trump's comment that imported vehicles were a threat to US national security.

"We are dismayed to hear a message suggesting that our long-time contributions of investment and employment in the United States are not welcomed," said Akio Toyoda, chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

"As chairman, I am deeply saddened by this decision," Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corp, said in a statement.

