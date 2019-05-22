news

Aston Martin honours 007 with special edition DBS Superleggera

Just 50 of these supercars will be made to celebrate five decades of James Bond

22 May 2019 - 19:52 By AFP Relaxnews
Aston Martin's James Bond edition DBS Superleggera
Image: Supplied

Five decades ago this year, the sixth James Bond film was released. On Her Majesty's Secret Service featured 007 behind the wheel of the iconic Aston Martin DBS.

Today, to celebrate the occasion, Aston Martin plans to launch a special edition model of the DBS Superleggera, inspired by the original DBS featured in the film.

Thanks to a collaboration with Eon Productions, the company behind the Bond movies,  Aston Martin announced that 50 special edition DBS Superleggeras – in the same olive green colour as the original – will be available to mark the occasion.

The Secret Service Superleggera is the 21st century version of the 1969 DBS. Instead of being powered by a 60s-era V8, the 2019 model is powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 capable of generating 533kW – more than double that of the 1969 generation.

To replicate the look of the original, the exterior of the new Superleggera dons a grille designed with six bright horizontal vanes and commemorative side strakes. On the inside, it is trimmed in black leather with grey Alcantara blend details. To further emulate the ‘69 DBS, the cockpit has red accents throughout.

Fifty units of the special edition of the DBS Superleggera will be available for purchase at £300,007 (roughly R5,5m), with deliveries beginning in Q4 of this year.

Each model will come with a complementary red velvet-lined drinks case, which holds two bottles of champagne and four champagne flutes.

