Mexico to auction Lamborghini, other seized assets to help poor

Mexico's government will auction a Lamborghini, homes and other assets seized from gangsters and at least one former politician, officials said on Tuesday, part of a "Robin Hood" programme to use millions of dollars in ill-gotten gains to aid the poor.

The first auction, set for Sunday, will seek bids for 77 vehicles, with a total starting price of around $1.5m (R21.6m), Ricardo Rodriguez, head of the newly created Institute to Return Stolen Goods to the People, said at a news conference.

"Before, this worked like a reverse Robin Hood ... taking from the people and giving to the corrupt. Not anymore," Rodriguez said.

The proceeds will go to two municipalities in the southern state of Oaxaca, which President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said are among the poorest in the country. The vehicles up for auction include Porsches, Corvettes, Mercedes-Benzes, a Mustang convertible and a 2007 Lamborghini Murcielago.