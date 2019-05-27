PODCAST | Cargumentative - How to build an Outlaw 911
27 May 2019 - 15:47
With Nadav living his best life down at the Beach House, Thomas, Mike and Mark are joined by Matthew Barnes, a Porschephile who has spent the last six years building his very own Outlaw Porsche 911 – with his own hands, in his own garage.
The guys also discuss how we consume motoring media in the digital age.
Sit down, plug in and gear up:
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm