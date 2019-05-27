news

PODCAST | Cargumentative - How to build an Outlaw 911

27 May 2019 - 15:47
Matthew Barnes is building his very own Outlaw Porsche 911 from scratch.
Matthew Barnes is building his very own Outlaw Porsche 911 from scratch.
Image: Sourced

With Nadav living his best life down at the Beach House, Thomas, Mike and Mark are joined by Matthew Barnes, a Porschephile who has spent the last six years building his very own Outlaw Porsche 911 – with his own hands, in his own garage.

The guys also discuss how we consume motoring media in the digital age.​

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

For more episodes, click here

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE:

PODCAST | Cargumentative - Homologation Heaven

In this episode of Cargumentative, the guys talk about their favourite homologation specials.
Motoring
1 week ago

PODCAST | Cargumentative - What car would you buy your daughter?

The guys have to pick a first-car for their respective daughters and justify why they chose it. They also talk about the 2019 Jaguar Simola Hillclimb.
Motoring
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | Cargumentative - Is green good?

In this episode the guys have a debate about a car Thomas loves but everybody else hates: the Toyota Prius.
Motoring
1 month ago

PODCAST | Cargumentative - How now, sacred cow?

The Cargumentative team discuss one of the car world's biggest sacred cows: the VW Beetle. ​
Motoring
1 month ago

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Adventure comes standard in the new 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor First Drives
  2. New-generation Corsa gets electric power New Models
  3. Eight simple ways to stop criminals from breaking into your car Features
  4. F1 drivers and teams for 2019 Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | The 2019 Mercedes-Benz X350d lacks authenticity Reviews

Latest Videos

Mount Everest hero Saray Khumalo received a hero's welcome
Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
X