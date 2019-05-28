Everything you need to know about the possible Renault and FCA merger

"The government is in favour... but the terms of this merger must be supportive of Renault's economic development, and obviously of Renault's employees," government spokesperson Sibeth Ndiaye said Monday.

Italy's outspoken deputy premier Matteo Salvini also gave a thumb's up to what he called a "brilliant deal".

But labour unions were wary, with the CGT urging the French state to maintain a blocking minority after any deal.

'Pre-eminent global group:'

Renault was plunged into disarray last November with the arrest in Tokyo of Ghosn, who was also chairman of its Japanese partner Nissan.

That alliance, which also includes Mitsubishi, sells around 10.8 million cars per year in total, compared with Germany's Volkswagen and Japan's Toyota, both with around 10.6 million.

But its future is in doubt following Ghosn's ouster at both Renault and Nissan, with Tokyo in particular bristling over a push by the French side for deeper integration.

Renault holds 43% in Nissan, which in turn owns 15% of its French partner. Despite pledges on both sides to pursue the alliance, analysts say the tensions might be pushing Renault to explore alternatives.

Fiat Chrysler said its proposal for Renault would create "a pre-eminent global automotive group" with annual sales of 8.7 million vehicles.

The brand portfolio of the two groups would be "broad and complementary... and would provide full market coverage, from luxury to mainstream", it said.