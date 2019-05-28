June launch of carbon tax adds to gloomy outlook for motorists

Variable international oil prices and an equally unpredictable rand/US dollar exchange rate have combined to provide a mixed picture for fuel prices in June. This is according to an Automobile Association (AA), quoting unaudited month-end data released by the Central Energy Fund.

"International oil prices have been up and down in May. The basic petrol price has traded between 740c and 780c a litre, which averages out 19c lower for the month," the AA says.

The rand was also variable, although it traded in a fairly restricted range between roughly R14.15 and R14.60 to the US dollar.

"The rand was about 12c weaker over the month," the association said.