Migrant squashed in behind car's dashboard at Spain-Morocco border

Three African migrants, including one who is 15, were discovered squeezed inside compartments under car dashboards and behind seats at a border crossing from Morocco to Spain, police said on Monday.

Spanish police found a 15-year-old girl and two men aged 20 and 21 on Friday morning when they searched three cars at the border between Morocco and the Spanish territory of Melilla, a spokesman for the Guardia Civil police force said.

Two migrants were found crammed inside tiny spaces installed under car dashboards, while a third was hidden in a compartment behind the rear seat of one vehicle, a Guardia Civil statement said.