Blindsided by FCA-Renault talks, Nissan risks being left by the roadside

But the deal poses an additional challenge for Saikawa, already grappling with poor financial performance and an uneasy relationship with Renault after Nissan led the ousting last year of long-standing alliance chair Carlos Ghosn.

"All this put Saikawa under massive pressure," a second source said, referring to the fact that negotiations caught the CEO and senior management off guard.

Renault, which owns a 43.4% stake in Nissan, had previously angled for a merger with Nissan, but Saikawa has long opposed a full integration.

New vehicle and powertrain platforms developed by FCA-Renault could also pose a dilemma to Nissan, challenging its jealously guarded independence in some areas of engineering, research and development.

Nissan could find itself forced to choose between technology developed elsewhere or going it alone - between scale without autonomy and autonomy without scale, a source close to the Renault board said.

FCA has said a deal would embrace Nissan and another alliance member, Mitsubishi Motors, as "valued and respected partners".

"I have huge respect for Nissan and Mitsubishi, and their products and businesses," FCA chair John Elkann told the Nikkei.

Still, there is awareness of friction between Renault and Nissan, which is perhaps why the Japanese company was not involved in talks at an earlier stage.

"The relationship between Renault and its Japanese partners is not as constructive as probably anybody wishes," said a source familiar with the FCA-Renault talks.

"The FCA view is that Nissan has a lot on its plate ... So the time is not right to consider anything other than enhanced co-operation.