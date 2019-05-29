WATCH | Mixed results in latest SA crash tests

Said Sikkie Kajee, chair of AA SA: “These results are encouraging but indicate more work needs to be done to protect child occupants in vehicles. While we have minimum safety standards for vehicles in SA, we need to appreciate that minimum is not good enough.

“At the same time we want to encourage consumers to be more critical of safety features on vehicles before purchasing, and to be more mindful of their own, and their passengers’ safety.”

David Ward, president and CEO of Global NCAP said: “Global NCAP welcomes the four-star performance achieved in our latest crash test results but we are disappointed in the levels of protection provided for child occupants, the most vulnerable of car passengers.”

Global NCAP awards a separate child safety rating to each model to highlight the different levels of protection vehicles provide. Tests are conducted on the child restraint system (CRS) recommended by the car manufacturer. Because the only safe way for young children to travel is properly restrained in a child seat, the assessment checks how compatible the car is with the CRS recommended by the manufacturer, as well as the protection provided in the crash test.

The three vehicles tested offer ISOFIX anchorages as standard but the tests showed poor levels of child occupant protection. Among the models tested, only the Avanza offered a three-point seatbelt for all passengers facilitating the required conditions to safely install a CRS in case it is not equipped with ISOFIX, in all seating positions, while all the others offered a lap belt in the middle position which makes it impossible to properly install a CRS and offers a much lower protection than a three-point belt.