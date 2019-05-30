Ferrari presents its new SF90 Stradale super-hybrid sports car

Ferrari presented a luxury car with a difference on Wednesday – a hybrid model that can cruise silently through city streets on electric power, as well as hitting a top speed of 340km/h.

Fitted with a 574kW engine developed from Formula One, the new 4WD SF90 Stradale hybrid sports car was proudly displayed at the company's historic base in Maranello, near Modena, in northern Italy.

Chief executive Louis Camilleri described the new car as "astounding, fast and completely revolutionary".

Apart from offering the traditional thrill of high speed and performance, the new car permits 25km of electric-only power, allowing drivers to leave home quietly and pass through city centres free of noise or dirty emissions.

"It will be silent, we don't want to hide that this car can run electric too," chief technology officer Michael Leiters said.