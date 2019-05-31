Källenius will have a tough job steering Daimler into the future

Daimler's next CEO will have a tough job to restore margins at Mercedes-Benz, current boss Dieter Zetsche said last week as the German car maker launched a new luxury electric car to rival Tesla.

Zetsche, who last week handed over the top job to 49-year-old Swede Ola Källenius, is credited with having returned Mercedes-Benz to the position of top-selling luxury car brand in 2016.

He said the German luxury car maker needed to find a way to rebuild margins after research and development (R&D) costs at Mercedes-Benz ballooned.

"There are many challenges ahead. We are in a situation of an economic slowdown. It is not going to be easier going forward," he said on the sidelines of the launch event near Oslo.

Pressure to develop electric and autonomous cars has led R&D costs at Mercedes-Benz passenger cars to rise to €14bn (R228bn) from about €8bn (R130bn) four years ago, Zetsche said.

At the same time, China, the world's largest car market, has seen sales momentum slowing for nine months in a row, with a 5.2% fall in sales in March.

Mercedes-Benz's EQC large electric car will hit showrooms this summer, years after Tesla launched its Model S in 2012.