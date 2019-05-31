news

Toyota is opening a plant in Myanmar

Japanese firm is investing $52.6m in an all-new factory that will produce Hilux models

31 May 2019 - 16:44 By AFP Relaxnews
Toyota is already popular in Myanmar, though most of its cars on the road are second-hand models.
Toyota is already popular in Myanmar, though most of its cars on the road are second-hand models.
Image: AFP Relaxnews

Japanese automaker Toyota said on Thursday it will open its first vehicle production plant in Myanmar, as the country's auto market grows and the government raises import barriers.

The firm said it plans to locally produce the Hilux model at the new plant from February 2021 and would invest $52.6m (roughly R769.5m) in the factory in a special economic zone outside Yangon.

The plant's output will be relatively modest, with plans to build 2,500 Hilux vehicles a year.

But the announcement follows the lead of other carmakers who have established local factories, including Suzuki, Nissan and Ford.

The government introduced auto import restrictions in 2017, and a fall in prices has seen the auto market grow, with many new vehicles built locally.

The Automotive Association of Myanmar said the Toyota announced was a "surprise," but welcome news.

The brand is already popular in the country, though most of its cars on the road are second-hand models.

Toyota says demand for new cases is on the rise though, nearly doubling last year to 18,000 units.

RELATED ARTICLES

Citroën is coming back to South Africa

French brand is set to return to our shores, possibly by the end of the year, after quitting the country in 2016
Motoring
1 day ago

Why hydrogen cars still matter in 2019

Mark Smyth was bombarded with the science of hydrogen fuel cells as he tested the Toyota Mirai
Motoring
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Ignition TV tests the 'edgy' 2019 Toyota Corolla hatch

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the impressive new Toyota Corolla hatch – a car that really does give its rival, the VW Golf, ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Mixed results in latest SA crash tests news
  2. Ferrari presents its new SF90 Stradale super-hybrid sports car news
  3. Keanu Reeve's motorbikes wear carbon fibre wheels made in Johannesburg Features
  4. Citroën is coming back to South Africa news
  5. REVIEW | 2019 BMW Z4 M40i is a more accomplished roadster Reviews

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
X