French demands challenge FCA-Renault deal push

Talks on Fiat Chrysler's proposed merger with Renault became mired in politics on Monday, as France sought more concessions to maintain government influence over the new carmaker's management and French assets, said sources.

Italian-American FCA is in negotiations with Renault and its biggest shareholder, the state of France, over the $35bn (roughly R510bn) merger proposal it pitched last week to create the world's third-biggest carmaker.

France, which owns 15% of Renault, has broadly welcomed the deal on condition it safeguards domestic jobs and plants - but political sensitivities have only increased as talks progress.

John Elkann, scion of the Agnelli family whose Exor holding controls FCA via a 29% stake, has sought to placate the French and Italian governments, while also keeping shareholders including Renault's alliance partner Nissan on board.

The FCA proposal would see both carmakers acquired by a listed Dutch holding company owned 50-50 by current FCA and Renault shareholders, after payment of a €2.5bn (roughly R36.4bn) special dividend to FCA shareholders.

Responding to criticism from some analysts and French industry leaders that the deal undervalued Renault and its 43.4% stake in Nissan, Paris pushed for better terms.

The approach bore fruit over the weekend, as FCA discussed a Renault dividend and stronger job guarantees among concessions designed to secure France's support.

They include a Paris headquarters for the combined carmaker's Europe, Middle East and Africa region and its global chief executive, current Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, as well as a seat on the board for the French state, people with knowledge of the matter said.