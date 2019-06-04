Tesla launches wireless smartphone charging pad for its Model 3

Tesla recently launched its second brand-official wireless smartphone charger, which fits snugly into the centre console of its Model 3 sedan.

As first spotted by Electrek, Tesla this week began selling a wireless smartphone charger for its Model 3 sedan - a car accessory that's as chic as it is expensive.

This device is the second wireless phone charger launched by the company, after the standard portable charging pad that was launched during the first half of 2018.