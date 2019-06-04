Tesla launches wireless smartphone charging pad for its Model 3

news

04 June 2019 - 18:08 By AFP Relaxnews
Tesla has launched a wireless smartphone charging pad for its Model 3.
Image: AFP

Tesla recently launched its second brand-official wireless smartphone charger, which fits snugly into the centre console of its Model 3 sedan.

As first spotted by Electrek, Tesla this week began selling a wireless smartphone charger for its Model 3 sedan - a car accessory that's as chic as it is expensive.

This device is the second wireless phone charger launched by the company, after the standard portable charging pad that was launched during the first half of 2018.

Like its predecessor, the new version – which fits nicely into the centre console of the Model 3 – charges Qi-enabled phones like the iPhone 8 and newer, the Samsung S9 lineup and newer, and the Google Pixel 3 and 3XL.

Unlike the portable version, however, the Model 3 wireless phone charger is large enough to charge two handsets at once, no matter the size of devices. 

The charger is available now for $125 (roughly R1,840), with shipping taking between two and three weeks. Installation can be done at home.

Wireless charging may be pretty but it comes at a price.
Image: Supplied

