VW sets electrifying Nurburgring record

Volkswagen has achieved another milestone in electro-mobility: The ID.R, powered by two electric motors, lapped the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in 6:05.336 minutes – faster than any electric vehicle before it.

French driver Romain Dumas beat the previous record set by Peter Dumbreck in 2017 by 40.564 seconds. With an average speed of 206.96 km/h, the ID.R is a 500 kW emission-free race car that is the racing flagship of the future fully electric ID. product family from Volkswagen.

The ID.R become the second quickest vehicle ever to lap the famous circuit, behind the 5:19.546 laptime set by the Porsche 919 Hybrid EVO, a modified version of the Le Mans-winning car.

“The Nordschleife of the Nürburgring is not only the world’s most demanding race track, it is also the ultimate test for production vehicles,” says Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Group.

Within just twelve months, Volkswagen Motorsport has already set three track records with the ID.R. On June 24, 2018, Dumas achieved the absolute track record of 7:57.148 minutes at the renowned Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in the USA.

Three weeks later, he achieved a new best time for electric cars of 43.86 seconds at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in southern England. The new record on the iconic Nordschleife has now been added to this successful run.