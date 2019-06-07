Ford to close engine plant in Wales in latest blow to UK car sector

The Bridgend plant, which opened in 1977, built around 20% of Britain's 2.7 million automotive engines last year.

Ford said it was committed to its other British engine factory in Dagenham, east London. The firm builds 1.3 million engines in Britain, which are exported for fitting in vehicles in Germany, Turkey, the US and elsewhere.

Britain's biggest trade union vowed to fight the factory closure.

"We will resist this closure with all our might, and call upon the governments at the Welsh Assembly and Westminster to join us to save this plant," said Len McCluskey, head of the Unite union.

Ford said in January a turnaround of its European operations would involve cutting thousands of jobs, possible plant closures and discontinuing loss-making vehicle lines.

It is axing more than 5,000 jobs in Germany and more than 500 white-collar roles in Britain.

Workers have long pushed for Bridgend to produce hybrid technology and electric-vehicle components alongside a new third-party manufacturer to fill any surplus space, but such investment has not been forthcoming.