Renault warns Nissan that it will block governance reshuffle

French carmaker Renault has warned its alliance partner Nissan that it will block the Japanese auto firm's plan to overhaul its governance structure, Nissan confirmed on Monday, a move it called "regrettable".

In a statement, the Japanese firm said it had received a letter from Renault "indicating intention to abstain from voting", a move that would mean the proposed changes fall short of the two-thirds majority needed for it to pass.

"Nissan finds Renault's stance on this matter most regrettable, as such a stance runs counter to the company's efforts to improve its corporate governance," CEO Hiroto Saikawa said in a statement.

Renault's decision, first reported by the Financial Times, was taken over fears the proposed governance changes could reduce its influence, the paper said.

The move by Renault, which is Nissan's largest shareholder, is likely to further strain ties between the two firms after the shock arrest of former boss Carlos Ghosn.