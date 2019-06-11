Alibaba's smart speaker soon to feature in Audi, Renault, Honda cars

China's Alibaba Group Holding on Tuesday said its voice-controlled assistant will feature in local vehicles from Audi, Renault and Honda Motor, as the tech giant expands in artificial intelligence.

The Tmall Genie Auto smart speaker will allow drivers to use voice commands to, for instance, place orders on Alibaba's online retail platform and buy movie tickets, Alibaba said at the CES Asia 2019 technology trade show in Shanghai.

In the near future, the speaker will also allow drivers to monitor and control smart devices at houses equipped with a Tmall Genie-compatible device, Alibaba said in a joint statement with the three automakers, without specifying vehicle models.