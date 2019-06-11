news

PODCAST | Cargumentative - Coulthard gives us wings

11 June 2019 - 17:05
Racing legend David Coulthard says it would be incredible for Formula One to be back in Africa.
In this episode Thomas is away on a car launch leaving Nadav, Mike and Mark to man the fort. As such they nerd-out on unattainable supercars and play another game of Hoon-Marry-Destroy.

Special guest David Coulthard talks to them about Formula 1 and whether or not it has a future in South Africa. ​

