Alpine to reveal new version of its A110 at this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans

Upcoming 'A110S' expected to offer enhanced performance and a lighter overall weight

12 June 2019 - 18:11 By AFP Relaxnews
Alpine will use this year's Le Mans event to unveil a new version of its A110 sports car.
Image: Supplied

Alpine is expected to take advantage of the 87th annual 24 Hours of Le Mans event in France on June 15 and 16 to unveil the sport version of the A110.

The brand has posted three teaser photos on social media. The photos only show a few details of the car – its seat and a door – and reveal nothing of the overall appearance or the technical characteristics of this updated version of the A110, currently referred to as the "A110S".

While the Alpine "A110S" is expected to offer enhanced performance and a lighter overall weight, the only known details at the moment are the presence of Alcantara and carbon, as well as the use of orange inserts.

Fans of the brand have only a few more days to wait to discover more about this new model. 

