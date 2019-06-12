Alpine to reveal new version of its A110 at this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans

Alpine is expected to take advantage of the 87th annual 24 Hours of Le Mans event in France on June 15 and 16 to unveil the sport version of the A110.

The brand has posted three teaser photos on social media. The photos only show a few details of the car – its seat and a door – and reveal nothing of the overall appearance or the technical characteristics of this updated version of the A110, currently referred to as the "A110S".