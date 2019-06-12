news

Global emissions rose an 'unsustainable' 2% in 2018: study

Increase is the highest since 2010-2011 according to energy giant BP

12 June 2019 - 08:57 By AFP
Governments across the world are coming under intensifying pressure from campaigners to set deadlines by which they will cut their net greenhouse emissions to zero.
Governments across the world are coming under intensifying pressure from campaigners to set deadlines by which they will cut their net greenhouse emissions to zero.
Image: tomas1111/123rf

Global carbon emissions grew by 2.0 percent last year, the highest rate since 2010-2011, a closely-watched review by energy giant BP said on Tuesday, calling the trend "unsustainable".

"There is a growing mismatch between societal demands for action on climate change and the actual pace of progress, with energy demand and carbon emissions growing at their fastest rate for years," said BP chief executive Bob Dudley.

"The world is on an unsustainable path," he said.

The BP Statistical Review of World Energy is viewed as an energy industry standard, pooling data on everything from the size of countries' oil reserves to their production of renewable energy and various consumption rates.

KZN fracking ruling 'a devastating harbinger'

In what environmental lobby group FrackFree SA has described as a devastating harbinger, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned an earlier High Court ...
News
1 week ago

It found that global energy demand grew by 2.9 percent. Part of that rise was met by booming shale rock reserve exploitation in the United States, which recorded the fastest rise of oil and natural gas production in the world, the report said.

Governments across the world are coming under intensifying pressure from campaigners to set deadlines by which they will cut their net greenhouse emissions to zero.

Britain's top advisory body on climate change has recommended that the government target 2050, the same date eyed by some other European governments.

The progressive wing of the US Congress is pushing for 2030, although most analysts view the target as unattainable and prohibitively expensive to reach.

The BP report found that while the use of renewable forms of energy grew by 14.5 percent in 2018, it still accounted for just a third of the total rise in power generation last year.

This meant that a focus on "green" forms of energy would not be able to achieve net-zero targets, with governments instead having to do more to cut the use of polluting coal and oil, Dudley said.

"This is not a race to renewables, but a race to reduce carbon emissions across many fronts," Dudley said.

MORE

BMW and Jaguar Land Rover to jointly develop electric motors

The partnership will save costs for car-makers who are under pressure to roll out zero-emission vehicles to meet stringent anti-pollution rules
Motoring
6 days ago

Environmental bodies in court bid to ensure clean air for Highveld

Environmental justice group groundWork and a Mpumalanga community organisation have launched a court application in which they demand that government ...
News
1 day ago

SA-bred electric bikes launched in UK

Pollution-free motorcycles will arrive in SA within the next two years
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Best car buys for less than R150,000 news
  2. WATCH | Cape Town taxi takes on David Coulthard in F1 car & it's insane Motorsport
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV team tests the 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Features
  4. REVIEW | Ignition TV tests the 2019 Porsche Macan Reviews
  5. Meet SA’s top 10 cars with the best auction resale values Features

Latest Videos

Forest High memorial service: "Our parents have failed us" says RCL
WATCH: Red robot horror as car smashes into motorbike
X