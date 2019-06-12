Uber plans to use drones for food delivery, unveils new autonomous car

"We believe that Uber is uniquely positioned to take on this challenge as we're able to leverage the Uber Eats network of restaurant partners and delivery partners, as well as the aviation experience and technology of Uber Elevate."

For logistical reasons the drones will not deliver directly to customers but to a safe drop-off location, where an Uber Eats driver will complete the order.

In the future, Uber hopes to land the drones on vehicles parked near delivery locations to allow for the final delivery to be done by hand.

Uber said it had developed a proprietary airspace management system called Elevate Cloud Systems that will guide the drones to their location.

While not the first food drone delivery service, Uber is aiming for a potentially large-scale service through its food service partners across the US.

Initial testing in San Diego was done with McDonald's and will be expanded to include additional Uber Eats restaurants later this year.