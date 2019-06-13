Four exciting new products you can expect from Tesla in the near future

At Tesla's annual shareholders' meeting on Tuesday, CEO Elon Musk announced that the company has some interesting new products in the works.

These include an electric car with a range of 640km, the first Tesla-branded electric bakkie - and maybe even an electric "submarine car".

Tesla bakkie

In regard to the "cyberpunk" pickup truck that's been teased for months, Musk only stated that it could be better than Ford's F-150.

Tesla's plan to launch the bakkie in 2020 remains intact - and Musk "hopes" to reveal it this summer.

640km-range electric car

Musk took a moment at the recent meeting to recognise that the ranges of electric cars being launched these days by other companies are not much more than that of the original 2012 Model S.

To stay at the top of the market, Musk announced that Tesla is working on a model that will exceed 640km on a single charge.