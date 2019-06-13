Four exciting new products you can expect from Tesla in the near future
Elon Musk uses annual shareholders' meeting to highlight upcoming projects
At Tesla's annual shareholders' meeting on Tuesday, CEO Elon Musk announced that the company has some interesting new products in the works.
These include an electric car with a range of 640km, the first Tesla-branded electric bakkie - and maybe even an electric "submarine car".
Tesla bakkie
In regard to the "cyberpunk" pickup truck that's been teased for months, Musk only stated that it could be better than Ford's F-150.
Tesla's plan to launch the bakkie in 2020 remains intact - and Musk "hopes" to reveal it this summer.
640km-range electric car
Musk took a moment at the recent meeting to recognise that the ranges of electric cars being launched these days by other companies are not much more than that of the original 2012 Model S.
To stay at the top of the market, Musk announced that Tesla is working on a model that will exceed 640km on a single charge.
Electric submarine car
While Musk described the Tesla "submarine car" more as an experiment than a production vehicle, he did confirm that designs inspired by James Bond's Lotus Esprit in the 1977 film The Spy Who Loved Me do exist at his company.
He even suggested that it could become a show car, sooner or later...
'Vegan' Model 3 and Model Y
According to Musk, the Model 3 and Model Y will stop using animal-sourced products like leather by next year. Right now, both models come standard with leather-covered steering wheels, as it's typically more durable than synthetic fabrics.
The Model S and X can be specially ordered with non-leather wheels.