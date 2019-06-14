news

Idris Elba and Ken Block team up to film a car-stunt show

'Elba vs Block' will play on short-form video platform Quibile

14 June 2019 - 12:13 By AFP Relaxnews
British actor, director and executive producer Idris Elba.
British actor, director and executive producer Idris Elba.
Image: AFP

Idris Elba (Luther, The Avengers, The Jungle Book) and renowned rally driver Ken Block will star in a car-stunt series called Elba vs Block which will pit cars against each other in a series of stunts for short-form video platform Quibi.

Actor, director and DJ Elba is the latest big name to be linked with Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman's short-form streaming service, due to launch in spring 2020.

For the eight-episode show, Block and Elba will try to outperform each other in London's Docklands in a series of stunts with names like "Wall of Death", "Car Tightrope" and "Flaming Obstacle Course.”

Block is famous for his choreographed driving stunts and his Gymkhana video series has more than 550-million YouTube views.

"Ken is my driving hero. I've never worked with a driver as skilled as him, so I'm a little intimidated by his talent," said Elba. "I love challenges, I love speed and I'm a 'wheel man', so let's see how this plays out."

Elba vs Block is a co-production between Workerbee (part of EndemolShine UK) and Elba's Green Door Pictures, for Quibi.

The streaming service targets mobile users, with shows broken into "chapters" no longer than 10 minutes. It will launch in April 2020 with a slew of high-profile shows from Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, Jennifer Lopez and Antoine Fuqua, among others.

MORE

Watch: Ken Block smokes Pikes Peak

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hg6L_7qLIEQ&feature=youtu.be Ken Block has been a busy man. Last month he uploaded Terrakhana – a dirty romp ...
Motoring
1 year ago

Watch: Ken Block in Terrakhana

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33A0zZ5qb1Y&feature=youtu.be Ken Block is back with another one of his entertaining automotive stunt videos. ...
Motoring
1 year ago

Watch Ken Block dodge a train in Gymkhana Nine

https://youtu.be/_bkX5VkZg8U Ken Block and the Hoonigan crew are back to melt your minds with another one of their mesmerizing automotive stunt ...
Motoring
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Mercedes-Benz unveils its new seven-seater GLB New Models
  2. FIRST DRIVE | The 2019 Renault Megane RS 300 is not your everyday hot hatch First Drives
  3. FIRST DRIVE | The new 2019 Porsche 992 defies age First Drives
  4. REVIEW | The 2019 Isuzu D-Max is the same but different Reviews
  5. Uber plans to use drones for food delivery, unveils new autonomous car news

Latest Videos

K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
'I’m so thankful I’m alive’: Motorcycle crash victim speaks after miracle ...
X