Idris Elba and Ken Block team up to film a car-stunt show

Idris Elba (Luther, The Avengers, The Jungle Book) and renowned rally driver Ken Block will star in a car-stunt series called Elba vs Block which will pit cars against each other in a series of stunts for short-form video platform Quibi.

Actor, director and DJ Elba is the latest big name to be linked with Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman's short-form streaming service, due to launch in spring 2020.

For the eight-episode show, Block and Elba will try to outperform each other in London's Docklands in a series of stunts with names like "Wall of Death", "Car Tightrope" and "Flaming Obstacle Course.”

Block is famous for his choreographed driving stunts and his Gymkhana video series has more than 550-million YouTube views.