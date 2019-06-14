news

PODCAST | Cargumentative: Daydreaming of Le Mans

14 June 2019 - 15:20
The Toyota Gazoo Racing LMP1 car at Le Mans 2018.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

In this episode the guys discuss Audi’s ridiculously complicated nomenclature system and why they’d be better off using QR codes in place of traditional badges. 

They also explain why the 24 hours of Le Mans is so special and delve into Thomas’s secret life as a C-list TV celebrity. 

Oh and there’s news – lots of it.​

Sit down, plug in and gear up: 

PODCAST | Cargumentative

Sunday Times motoring journalist Thomas Falkiner brings you Cargumentative – a MultimediaLIVE podcast about all things automotive.
