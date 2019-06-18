Ireland to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030

Ireland says it will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030 as part of its climate change plan.

The government hopes to have 950,000 electric vehicles on Irish roads by then, supported by a network of charging stations.

The measure is one of 180 proposals covering business, construction, transport, agriculture and waste management intended to put Ireland on a path to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The country's "climate action plan" also includes the elimination of non-recyclable plastic and higher fees on the production of materials that are difficult to recycle.