Ireland to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030

Government hopes to have 950,000 electric vehicles on the country's roads, supported by a network of charging stations

18 June 2019 - 14:43 By afp.com
The Irish government hopes to have 950,000 electric vehicles on the country's roads by 2030, supported by a network of charging stations.
Ireland says it will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030 as part of its  climate change plan.

The government hopes to have 950,000 electric vehicles on Irish roads by then, supported by a network of charging stations.

The measure is one of 180 proposals covering business, construction, transport, agriculture and waste management intended to put Ireland on a path to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The country's "climate action plan" also includes the elimination of non-recyclable plastic and higher fees on the production of materials that are difficult to recycle.

Dublin hopes to increase electricity generated from renewable energy from its current level of 30% of the total mix to 70% by 2030.

"Our approach will be to nudge people and businesses to change behaviour and adapt new technologies through incentives, disincentives, regulations and information," said Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

"Our objective is to transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient society, our call to action in the fight to save our planet," he added.

Friends of the Earth director Oisin Coghlan called the plan "the biggest innovation in Irish climate policy in 20 years".

But Greenpeace criticised the government for not committing to the UK's 2050 target to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions, making it only a goal.

