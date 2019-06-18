Kia teases new Seltos before its world premiere

Earlier this year, Kia began teasing a compact SUV with nothing but design sketches and badge images. On Friday, however – just a week before the vehicle's world premiere – the company published a 23-second sneak peek video of the model revealing nearly the entire exterior.

As compact SUVs and crossovers gain traction in the automotive industry, new models are being launched left and right as demand for vehicles in the segment continues to rise worldwide. Already this year, Mercedes-Benz, Lincoln, Ford, Lamborghini, Audi, Hyundai, and Genesis announced compact SUV models and, this week, Kia will launch its own as well.