news

Bentley will electrify its entire product offering by 2023

British firm's first fully electric car will launch by 2025

19 June 2019 - 14:01 By AFP Relaxnews
Bentley is on major electrification drive.
Bentley is on major electrification drive.
Image: Supplied

On Monday at a media event in California, Bentley sales and marketing chief Chris Craft revealed to CNET's Roadshow publication that the company is planning to launch a hybrid option for every vehicle in their lineup.

Despite never having launched a pure electric vehicle, Bentley told Roadshow on Monday that the company is planning on electrifying its entire portfolio by 2023.

More specifically, Craft confirmed that every vehicle will be offered with a hybrid option within the next four years - though he did not reveal which models will be getting the electric treatment first.

It's possible that the upcoming models will be equipped with the same powertrain as the plug-in electric Bentayga Hybrid SUV, the company's very first electrified vehicle, which launched last year.

Craft went on to promise that Bentley's first fully electric car will launch by 2025.

READ MORE:

Ferrari snatches Hockenheimring record from Lamborghini

488 Pista ousts Aventador SVJ as fastest production car around Hockenheim
Motoring
1 hour ago

BMW aims at Porsche Panamera with new 8 Series Gran Coupe

Four-door offering merges aggressive styling with added interior comfort
Motoring
2 hours ago

Electric dreams in danger as funding dwindles for China's Tesla challengers

Bankers say investors have little interest in electric vehicle development funding.
Motoring
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kia teases new Seltos before its world premiere news
  2. Porsche unveils new 718 Cayman GT4 New Models
  3. Your handy guide to the most fuel efficient cars in SA Features
  4. WATCH | Cape Town taxi takes on David Coulthard in F1 car & it's insane Motorsport
  5. Ireland to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 news

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's fish shop stop in the Mother city
Dramatic dashcam footage of robbery outside Joburg mosque
X