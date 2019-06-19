Bentley will electrify its entire product offering by 2023

On Monday at a media event in California, Bentley sales and marketing chief Chris Craft revealed to CNET's Roadshow publication that the company is planning to launch a hybrid option for every vehicle in their lineup.

Despite never having launched a pure electric vehicle, Bentley told Roadshow on Monday that the company is planning on electrifying its entire portfolio by 2023.

More specifically, Craft confirmed that every vehicle will be offered with a hybrid option within the next four years - though he did not reveal which models will be getting the electric treatment first.

It's possible that the upcoming models will be equipped with the same powertrain as the plug-in electric Bentayga Hybrid SUV, the company's very first electrified vehicle, which launched last year.

Craft went on to promise that Bentley's first fully electric car will launch by 2025.