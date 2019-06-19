Ferrari snatches Hockenheimring record from Lamborghini

A Ferrari 488 Pista has just set a production-car record at the Hockenheimring, bettering the record set by the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

Tested by German publication Sport Auto test driver Christian Gebhardt, the Ferrari set a time of 1min 45.9 sec around the German track, which is 1.4 seconds faster than the 1:47.3 lap the same driver managed in the the V12-engined 566kW Aventador SVJ in March.

The 488 Pista is hauled along by a 3.9l turbocharged V8 with 530kW, the power unit that has won the international engine of the year award four times in a row.