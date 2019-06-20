Buy these pricey sneakers and get a 'free' Opel Corsa GSI

The Opel distributor in SA has thought outside the box as it unboxes its latest product offering – the Corsa GSI.

Utilising new-age disruptive marketing systems for the campaign, the company joined forces with Theo Baloyi, an Alexandra-born entrepreneur who is making waves in the footwear industry with his locally-made Bathu sneaker range. Opel SA has tied up, so to speak, the introduction of the limited-edition new Opel Corsa GSi with the creation of a limited range of exclusively yellow Bathu sneakers.

In a fresh and unconventional marketing drive, the campaign reads: “Opel is proud to reveal the world's most expensive sneaker: Bathu's exclusive GSi Limited Edition Sneaker - at a price tag of R365,900 per pair. Only 80 pairs have been produced! Each pair of these limited edition Bathu sneakers come with Opel’s amazing new Corsa GSi which boasts four colour options - thrown in for Free!”