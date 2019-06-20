LOCAL LAUNCH
Buy these pricey sneakers and get a 'free' Opel Corsa GSI
Township culture and disruptive marketing meet inside the latest German sporty hatch
The Opel distributor in SA has thought outside the box as it unboxes its latest product offering – the Corsa GSI.
Utilising new-age disruptive marketing systems for the campaign, the company joined forces with Theo Baloyi, an Alexandra-born entrepreneur who is making waves in the footwear industry with his locally-made Bathu sneaker range. Opel SA has tied up, so to speak, the introduction of the limited-edition new Opel Corsa GSi with the creation of a limited range of exclusively yellow Bathu sneakers.
In a fresh and unconventional marketing drive, the campaign reads: “Opel is proud to reveal the world's most expensive sneaker: Bathu's exclusive GSi Limited Edition Sneaker - at a price tag of R365,900 per pair. Only 80 pairs have been produced! Each pair of these limited edition Bathu sneakers come with Opel’s amazing new Corsa GSi which boasts four colour options - thrown in for Free!”
The new Corsa GSI three-door comes with many sporty and luxury features, and is powered by a turbocharged 1.4l engine mated to a short-ratio, six-speed manual gearbox, an OPC sport suspension and brakes. Pressing the aluminium sports pedals extracts 110kW of power from the compact hatch, which will reach a 207km/h top speed.
The car comes standard with 18-inch OPC specific alloy wheels, heated Recaro performance front seats, a sport steering wheel, modern connectivity and a driver assistance pack that includes Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, Forward Collision Alert and Following Distance Indicator.
The “free” Corsa GSI you will get with the exclusive R365,900 Bathu shoes comes with a 3-year/120,000 km warranty and 3-year/60,000 km service plan.
Opel is proud to present South Africa's most expensive sneakers valued at R365,900. These limited edition Corsa GSi Mesh Bathu shoes are exclusively for Corsa GSi owners only.