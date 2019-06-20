news

MOTORCYCLES

Harley to build a baby bike for China

New 338cc machine will be one of the smallest motorcycles in Harley-Davidson’s history

20 June 2019 - 10:30 By Reuters and Motoring Staff
Harley-Davidson hasn’t been able to penetrate the Asian market with large and expensive bikes like this Road King Classic.
Harley-Davidson hasn’t been able to penetrate the Asian market with large and expensive bikes like this Road King Classic.
Image: Supplied

Harley-Davidson will partner with China's Qianjiang Motorcycle Co to build a new smaller motorcycle than its trademark "big hogs", making good on promises - to move more production outside the United States - that have angered President Donald Trump.

Trump last year threatened to impose higher taxes on Harley after it made plans to move production for European customers overseas, part of a longer-term strategy for dealing with lower sales in the US and higher costs because of trade tariffs.

The partnership Harley outlined on Wednesday is aimed at taking a bigger chunk of China's huge bike and moped market, while also fitting in with a plan to cut costs and source half of all sales outside the US by 2027.

The new bike would have an engine displacement of 338 cubic centimeters, one of the smallest in the company's 116-year history, and would be sold in China from the end of 2020.

Yamaha apparently has a patent for an electric motorcycle

Japanese marque is joining Harley-Davidson and Zero on the road to electrification
Motoring
1 month ago

Harley's existing range of motorcycles are generally far larger and come with high price tags and engine capacities of more than 601cc.

That has made the company a niche seller in Asia's big markets, where lightweight bikes and scooters dominate, and left it struggling to win over consumers globally to replace a traditional US customer base, which is ageing.

Harley declined to reveal a price range for the new motorbike, but Qianjiang said it would be "affordable" and Harley said it would be introduced elsewhere in Asia after the initial launch in China.

"The international motorcycle market is huge, but Harley-Davidson has not been able to penetrate it with large/expensive bikes," said Craig Kennison, an analyst with brokerage Baird.

"Our recent dealer survey work reinforces the need for Harley-Davidson to add more first-time riders. For many, affordability is an issue."

Royal Enfield Himalayan: a motorbike that's up for ANY adventure

Royal Enfield's Himalayan was named for the world's greatest mountain range and there is nothing immodest about that
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Harley's sales in China grew 27% in 2018 compared to 2017, and the company has already boosted investment at its Thailand plant to serve that market and avoid additional import duty.

Harley said it had picked Qianjiang, owned by Chinese Volvo brand operator Geely, based on its experience developing upscale smaller motorcycles, supply base and knowledge of emerging markets.

This is the latest departure from the norm for Harley-Davidson, which has also announced that it will soon produce its first electric motorcycle, called the LiveWire. With a claimed 153km/h top speed and a 180km range, the Livewire is expected to go on sale in August.

As part of a plan it calls "More Roads to Harley-Davidson", the company expects to spend $675 million to $825 million over the next four years, cutting costs and generating $5.9 billion to $6.4 billion in revenue in 2022. 

MORE

Zero Motorcycles unveils its petrol-slaying SR/F electric bike

After nearly two months of teasing, Zero Motorcycles officially unveiled the electric SR/F, designed with powerful new performance specs to compete ...
Motoring
3 months ago

Triumph SA to launch two new bikes

Delightfully retro Scrambler 1200 and Bonneville Speed Twin will bolster the British two-wheeler range
Motoring
4 months ago

KTM turned record profits in 2018

European's leading motorbike maker, KTM, booked record profits last year as it lifted sales and expanded its market share, according to preliminary ...
Motoring
4 months ago

Most read

  1. BMW aims at Porsche Panamera with new 8 Series Gran Coupe New Models
  2. Kia teases new Seltos before its world premiere news
  3. Porsche unveils new 718 Cayman GT4 New Models
  4. MEGA SHOOT-OUT | 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor vs VW Amarok vs Mercedes X-Class Reviews
  5. Ferrari snatches Hockenheimring record from Lamborghini news

Latest Videos

Minimal disruptions as #AlexShutdown takes to the streets again
Ramaphosa's fish shop stop in the Mother city
X