Harley to build a baby bike for China

Harley-Davidson will partner with China's Qianjiang Motorcycle Co to build a new smaller motorcycle than its trademark "big hogs", making good on promises - to move more production outside the United States - that have angered President Donald Trump.

Trump last year threatened to impose higher taxes on Harley after it made plans to move production for European customers overseas, part of a longer-term strategy for dealing with lower sales in the US and higher costs because of trade tariffs.

The partnership Harley outlined on Wednesday is aimed at taking a bigger chunk of China's huge bike and moped market, while also fitting in with a plan to cut costs and source half of all sales outside the US by 2027.

The new bike would have an engine displacement of 338 cubic centimeters, one of the smallest in the company's 116-year history, and would be sold in China from the end of 2020.