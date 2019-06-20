news

WATCH | Spider-Man ditches his web for an Audi in latest movie

Wall-crawling hero uses electric e-tron GT in teaser for upcoming 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

20 June 2019 - 11:56 By Motoring Reporter
After making its Hollywood debut in the latest Spider-Man movie, the electric Audi e-tron GT four-door coupé will go into production at the end of next year.
Image: Supplied

Audi’s cars have featured in futuristic movies like I, Robot and Iron Man, and its latest product placement role will be in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Cars bearing the four rings in the movie will include the all-electric Audi e-tron SUV, the A7 and the Q8.

As a teaser before the movie’s release on July 2, Audi has teamed up with Sony Pictures Entertainment to release a short titled Science Fair, featuring Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) up against some very serious competition at the school science fair.

To save their presentation, Peter races against time to acquire the perfect scientific advancement: the all-electric Audi e-tron GT concept.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is an upcoming superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero of the same name. It is a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Endgame, and is the 23rd instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Peter Parker and his best friend Ned embark on their toughest mission yet – the school science fair. Watch as their project gets a last-minute boost from the e-tron GT concept. Will it be enough to win?

