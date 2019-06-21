Newly wed Vettel hopes for good news from stewards over penalty

The stewards have sole discretion to determine whether such a new element exists and will either dismiss the request or accept there is a case for a further hearing.

The decision to give Vettel a five-second penalty in Montreal for going off track and returning in an unsafe manner while defending the lead from Lewis Hamilton triggered a controversy that rumbles on.

Vettel had led all the way and finished first, before being demoted to second when the penalty was applied, giving the victory to Mercedes' five-times world champion Hamilton.

Vettel, a four-times world champion, is now 62 points adrift of the Briton.

Vettel was furious afterwards, replacing the "1" marker in front of Hamilton's parked car with a "2", before reluctantly going on to the podium.

He said on Thursday he had not changed his mind about what happened, but shrugged when asked if he was confident Ferrari might be able to get back the victory.

"First of all, it’s to open the case again and have another look, bring some information that maybe the stewards didn’t have at the time and see what happens," he declared.

Mercedes have won all seven races so far this season, and nine in a row in total when the last two rounds of 2018 are included.