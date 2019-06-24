Paris aims to beat Olympic traffic with flying taxis

VTOL converts are already sprouting in number as the world looks to move beyond – or rather, above – today's saturated motorways and growing environmental concerns.

Back on the ground, the view has been muddied by a delay beyond the Games, to 2025, of the express fast train designed to cut congestion and travel time between Charles de Gaulle airport and the city centre.

For aircraft manufacturer Airbus, airport manager ADP and RATP, which manages Parisian public transport services, the Games are a chance to showcase French savoir-faire in urban mobility.

Multitude of projects

ADP has until the end of the year to choose a site for a "Vertiport" capable of hosting taxis from one of 10 aerodromes in the region around Paris.

The idea is to have the venue ready in 18 months, requiring infrastructure investment of some €10m (roughly R161,054,832), says Arkwright. He adds the project will test the link "via an existing helicopter corridor".

Ideally, the service would see the taxis take off every six minutes.

In order to make VTOL a reality by 2024, ADP is working alongside Airbus, which has for some years been involved in full electric propulsion urban mobility schemes.

The manufacturer already has two prototype models – the single-seater "Vahana" and the four-seater variant, "CityAirbus".

Faury explained that "the two projects will converge towards a vehicle that will respond to first cases of use."

"This partnership is a unique opportunity to develop technological solutions, a product, a regulatory framework, an economic model," Faury added.

Important stage:

"This project reduces constraints not only in terms of infrastructure but also concerning air traffic as it involves experimenting in a specific (air) corridor," said Jean-Louis Rassineux, head of aeronautics and defence issues for Deloitte.

"It is large scale roll-out which is going to be complicated," Rassineux told AFP.