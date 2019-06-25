BMW's new hybrid cars to switch to electric-only mode in polluted cities

BMW's new hybrid cars will automatically switch off their combustion engines in heavily polluted inner-city areas and use pure electric driving mode as a way to cut vehicle emissions, the car maker said on Tuesday.

BMW's efforts to optimise the environmental impact of hybrid cars with engine cut-off functions comes as the auto industry struggles to sell purely electric vehicles, which accounted for only 1.5% of total car sales globally last year.

People have shied away from buying purely electric cars because of a lack of charging stations - and because they have a limited operating range and longer recharging times than combustion-engine variants.