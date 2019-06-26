news

Porsche recalls 340,000 cars due to automatic transmission trouble

26 June 2019 - 08:28 By Reuters
The Cayenne is one of the models affected by the recall.
The Cayenne is one of the models affected by the recall.
Image: Porsche AG

Volkswagen's sports-car brand Porsche has to recall almost 340,000 Cayenne and Panamera vehicles due to problems with their automatic transmission, the German company said on Tuesday.

A Porsche spokesman said the cars might roll when parked, due to a potentially fragile part in the connection between the gear lever and transmission.

Almost 100,000 of the affected vehicles, which date back to 2002, are in the United States, and almost 25,000 in Germany.

MORE

Porsche unveils new 718 Cayman GT4

Mid-engined sportster goes back to high-revving naturally-aspirated power
Motoring
1 week ago

The Porsche 992 Carrera S is the ultimate sporting all-rounder

The Porsche 911 just seems to get better and better as the years roll by
Lifestyle
1 week ago

FIRST DRIVE | 2019 Porsche Cayenne Coupe is made for keen drivers

Slicker-styled Porsche SUV evokes the spirit of the crouching 911
Motoring
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Corrupt politician’s seized supercars worth nearly R200m news
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV tests the 2019 Range Rover Evoque Reviews
  3. MEGA SHOOT-OUT | 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor vs VW Amarok vs Mercedes X-Class Reviews
  4. Your handy guide to the most fuel efficient cars in SA Features
  5. Mazda delivers again on that zoom First Drives

Latest Videos

'What did Madiba see in you which we can't?'- 3 punchiest Sona debate moments
Pastor assaulted at Engen garage in Johannesburg
X