SA motorists will enjoy a breather this July as fuel price drops

Lower international oil prices throughout June have set up a substantial fuel price drop for July, and the reduction could have been greater had it not been for the rand.

This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

The association is expecting petrol to drop by 86c a litre, diesel by 68c, and illuminating paraffin by 58c next month.

"June was the weakest month for oil in the last quarter, with crude briefly slipping below $60 to the barrel at mid-month," the AA says.