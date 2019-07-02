news

Paris clamps down on older diesel cars

Air pollution causes 48,000 deaths a year in France, according to the health service, making it the country's second-biggest killer after smoking

02 July 2019 - 10:14 By afp
Paris is showing older diesel-powered vehicles no mercy in the emissions war.
Paris is showing older diesel-powered vehicles no mercy in the emissions war.
Image: jcorreia9240/123rf

The record-breaking temperatures recorded in France last week may have fizzled but the cars that were banned from Paris during the heatwave will remain off the road under new measures to banish smog.

Starting on Monday, the list of older, more polluting vehicles banned from the French capital during daytime will be expanded to include diesel cars, trucks and motorbikes dating back more than 13 years – a move targeting tens of thousands of vehicles.

Motorists who flout the ban, which was trialled during the hot spell, face a 68-euro (roughly R1088) fine, rising to 135 euros (roughly R2155) for trucks and buses.

Beyond the city's boundaries, the authorities are also clamping down on polluters in the 47 districts that make up the greater Paris region.

Starting Monday, the existing Paris ban on diesel vehicles older than 18 years and petrol vehicles older than 21 years will be extended to a new "low-emissions" belt surrounding the city.

The measure targets 30,000 vehicles in the greater Paris region, which is home to about 5.5 million people.

Unlike in central Paris, however, offenders in the suburbs, where car dependency is greater, face no punishment for the first two years of the ban.

The government agreed to a two-year punishment-free "learning period" after resistance from some mayors who feared that the ban could rekindle the anger of the "yellow vest" protests, which erupted last year over fuel price hikes.

"We don't want to force the environment on people, but rather that it be accepted as the outcome of dialogue," the head of the Grand Paris region, which is made up of Paris and its closest suburbs, Patrick Ollier, told reporters last week.

Air pollution causes 48,000 deaths a year in France, according to the health service, making it the country's second-biggest killer after smoking, ahead of alcohol.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a Socialist, has been on a crusade to banish the veil of smog that periodically shrouds the French capital by giving more space to cyclists, pedestrians and public transport.

The city aims to phase out the use of diesel cars by the time it hosts the Summer Olympics in 2024.

President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government has also made environmental protection a priority.

MORE

Paris bans up to 60% of its cars as heatwave worsens air pollution

Paris has banned more than half of the cars registered in the region from its roads as a record heatwave worsens air pollution, the most drastic ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Coal dust and smog plague lives on South Africa's Highveld

"These mines get a lot of money and we suffer. There's solar power. We don't need to use these coal plants."
News
6 days ago

Cyprus racers show that budget solar cars have a bright future

Cyprus Institute Solar Car Challenge proves that solar-powered vehicles could be particularly suited to sunny places like the Mediterranean
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Honda fine-tunes a winning formula New Models
  2. These are your winners and losers in the SA bakkie market Features
  3. THEN AND NOW | Revisiting the iconic 1989 BMW Z1 Features
  4. Your handy guide to the most fuel efficient cars in SA Features
  5. Corrupt politician’s seized supercars worth nearly R200m news

Latest Videos

Sho Madjozi welcomed home after BET Award win
'Thugs' beat up wounded man at Rosettenville hospital
X