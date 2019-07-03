Is this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed set to be a record breaker?

This year's edition of the Festival of Speed, which brings together some of racing history's most illustrious machines for a yearly celebration of speed, will take place at England's Goodwood Estate from 4 to 7 July. More than ever, the track's record will be challenged under the unequivocal theme of this year's event: "Speed Kings."

The festival's organisers hope to gather a collection of cars that are fast enough to beat the record of the famous hill-climbing race established at Goodwood more than 20 years ago by a McLaren-Mercedes MP4/13. Over the four days of the event, race cars both antique and high-tech, supercars and concepts of all kinds will be tearing up the pavement one by one, with the fastest cars competing against one another on the Sunday.

The circuit's long-standing record was almost beaten last year by the all-electric Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak.

This year, a special tribute will be paid to Sir Jackie Stewart on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of his first Formula 1 World Champion win, but also his 80th birthday.

This electric atmosphere will be the perfect setting for the grand unveiling of a number of models, such as a 1005-electric Ford Mustang (in a special edition of 499 units produced by British outfit Charge), which will start at £300,000 (roughly R5,312,082). Elsewhere, a mysterious, ultra high-performance Ford GT is slated to be announced during the festival.