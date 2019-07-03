news

Is this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed set to be a record breaker?

'Speed Kings' theme could ensure the fastest and most spectacular edition ever

03 July 2019 - 17:01 By AFP Relaxnews
The Goodwood Festival of Speed will once more bring together some of the most iconic machines in the history of car racing.
Image: Supplied

This year's edition of the Festival of Speed, which brings together some of racing history's most illustrious machines for a yearly celebration of speed, will take place at England's Goodwood Estate from 4 to 7 July. More than ever, the track's record will be challenged under the unequivocal theme of this year's event: "Speed Kings."

The festival's organisers hope to gather a collection of cars that are fast enough to beat the record of the famous hill-climbing race established at Goodwood more than 20 years ago by a McLaren-Mercedes MP4/13. Over the four days of the event, race cars both antique and high-tech, supercars and concepts of all kinds will be tearing up the pavement one by one, with the fastest cars competing against one another on the Sunday.

The circuit's long-standing record was almost beaten last year by the all-electric Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak.

This year, a special tribute will be paid to Sir Jackie Stewart on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of his first Formula 1 World Champion win, but also his 80th birthday.

This electric atmosphere will be the perfect setting for the grand unveiling of a number of models, such as a 1005-electric Ford Mustang (in a special edition of 499 units produced by British outfit Charge), which will start at £300,000 (roughly R5,312,082). Elsewhere, a mysterious, ultra high-performance Ford GT is slated to be announced during the festival.

Toyota Supra fully revealed - at last

250kW coupe designed as an enthusiasts' car with 50:50 weight distribution, low centre of gravity and active rear diff
Motoring
5 months ago

Lexus will take the opportunity to unveil its series LC Cabriolet, the offspring of the namesake concept car it showed off early this year, while Honda will be exposing an almost-there prototype of its first 100% electric urban car. Last but not least, Toyota will be presenting its GR Supra GT4 concept alongside the TS050, which was the big winner at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

This edition will also be marked by a number of firsts, such as The Arena, a space dedicated to extreme demonstrations, with daredevils doing their thing on two and four wheels. There will also be a space dedicated to e-sports.

Note that it will once more be possible to stream the festival coverage live on the Festival of Speed's YouTube channel: youtu.be/N5RuJ1k82zU.

